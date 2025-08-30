Education Minister Stresses Curriculum Aligned with State’s Topography

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh will introduce horticulture as a vocational subject in schools and colleges starting from the next academic session. Education Minister Rohit Thakur announced this after presiding over a meeting with senior officers of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam to finalise the plan.

Thakur said that horticulture is the backbone of the state’s economy, driven by apples, mangoes, citrus fruits, and other produce. He added that introducing horticulture as a subject from Classes 9 to 12 and extending it to undergraduate and postgraduate levels will help students gain scientific knowledge, practical skills, and entrepreneurial aptitude. “This step will prepare students for higher education as well as direct employment and self-employment opportunities in fruit cultivation, processing, marketing, and allied sectors,” he said.

The Education Minister directed the department to complete all formalities required by the Ministry so the course can start in the next session. He stressed that early exposure to horticulture would build awareness about sustainable agriculture, environmental balance, and Himachal’s rich agrarian traditions. “With nearly 90 percent of Himachal’s population living in rural areas, our children must see horticulture not just as a livelihood but as a modern, profitable, and respectable career,” Thakur stated.

He also underlined Himachal’s strong performance in education, reflected in ASER, PARAKH, and NAS surveys, and said that the inclusion of horticulture would bridge the gap between classroom learning and practical application. This initiative, he added, will strengthen the rural economy and set an example for other states.

The Minister urged the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to design a curriculum suited to the state’s topography and stressed the need to train teachers in Artificial Intelligence (AI) to integrate modern technology with education.

Executive Member of the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) under MSDE, Neena Pahuja, assured full cooperation in developing modules for Himachal.