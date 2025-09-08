Shimla – Himachal Pradesh has officially been declared a ‘Fully Literate State’, marking a historic milestone in the field of education. Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced on International Literacy Day during the Puran Sakshar Himachal Samaroh and Ullaas Mela-2025 organised by the Directorate of School Education in Shimla.

Extending greetings to the people of the State, the Chief Minister said Himachal had achieved this feat well ahead of the scheduled timeframe. He recalled that the journey from a meagre literacy rate of around seven percent at the time of Independence to nearly full literacy today had been full of challenges. Despite the hurdles, successive efforts ensured that quality education remained a priority.

He said that due to reforms introduced by the present government, the literacy rate in Himachal Pradesh had now reached 99.30 percent, significantly higher than the national benchmark of 95 percent. The State also ranks first in the country in terms of the student-teacher ratio. “Our next goal is to transform government institutions into centres of excellence and establish world-class institutions in Himachal,” the Chief Minister said, stressing on the need for continuous reforms in line with modern requirements.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister honoured officials, volunteers and contributors of the New India Literacy Programme ‘ULLAS’, who played a vital role in making Himachal a fully literate state. He also visited the exhibition organised as part of the Ullaas Mela.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur described the day as a golden chapter in Himachal’s history. He recalled that the State was once among the lowest in the country in terms of literacy, but with a strong focus on education, Himachal has now risen to the top. He highlighted that the dropout rate has now come down to almost zero, with new initiatives underway to improve quality and accessibility in education.

Literacy in Himachal: From Struggle to Success

According to the 2011 Census, Himachal Pradesh had a literacy rate of 82.8 percent, above the national average of 74 percent. Male literacy stood at 89.5 percent and female literacy at 75.9 percent. Since then, government interventions such as adult literacy campaigns, school infrastructure expansion, mid-day meal schemes, and teacher recruitment have played a crucial role in bridging the gap.

With a literacy rate of 99.30 per cent, Himachal Pradesh has now positioned itself as a model for other states. Experts say that sustained investment in primary education, special focus on female literacy, and near elimination of the dropout rate have made this success possible.

The declaration of Himachal as a fully literate state is not just a symbolic milestone but a reflection of its decades-long commitment to education. It also comes at a time when the government is preparing to strengthen higher education and skill-based training to align with global standards.