PDNA funds to be used for reconstruction; schools with over 75% damage to be prioritised

Shimla: More than 500 educational institutions in Himachal Pradesh have suffered damage due to recent natural calamities, resulting in an estimated loss of around Rs. 30 crore, Education Minister Rohit Thakur said on Thursday. He chaired a high-level review meeting with senior officials of the Education Department and the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) to assess the impact and review ongoing schemes and administrative matters.

The Minister expressed serious concern over the scale of destruction and directed officials to utilise funds received under the Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) framework judiciously and efficiently. He instructed that priority be given to schools where over 75 percent of the infrastructure has been damaged.

“Physical monitoring of reconstruction works should be done regularly to ensure quality and timely completion,” Thakur told the officials. He said the government was committed to restoring normalcy in the education sector and strengthening facilities for students in the affected regions.

During the meeting, the Minister also reviewed the status of major schemes, including Rajiv Gandhi Model Day Boarding Schools and Atal Adarsh Vidyalayas. He directed the concerned departments to expedite the recruitment process for vacant posts in schools and colleges to ensure smooth academic functioning.

A significant decision taken during the meeting was the introduction of Horticulture as a vocational subject in schools. Thakur directed the HPBOSE to draft a suitable curriculum and submit a proposal within two weeks. He also emphasised reviving academic subjects such as Public Administration in colleges to give students a wider choice.

Addressing recruitment-related concerns, Thakur said that all genuine demands of SMC (School Management Committee) teachers would be considered sympathetically and taken up in the Cabinet. He added that pending promotions had been processed and the promotion cases of Principals had been forwarded to the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

He further stressed the importance of improving academic quality in colleges and directed officials to complete NAAC assessments without delay. He proposed setting up well-equipped libraries to boost learning resources for students.

Thakur also called for engaging students in creative and educational activities, especially in areas affected by natural disasters. He proposed a plantation drive under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative and suggested organising Bal Melas and science exhibitions for children under 12 years of age.

During his recent visit to Delhi, the Minister apprised Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan about the damage to the state’s educational infrastructure. He requested the early release of Rs. 180 crore pending under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) scheme and additional central assistance. Thakur said the Union Minister appreciated the reforms undertaken by the state and assured all possible support.