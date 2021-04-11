Nalagarh: A 10-year-old girl and her brother has died due to drinking a decoction made up of papaya leaves in Jaghon village in Nalagarh tehsil, district Solan. Their other sister’s condition is critical.

The deceased have been identified as Shivani (10), her brother Sachin (18) while their other sister has been identified as Khushboo (14). All are natives of Badaun district, Uttar Pradesh and were living in Jodhon with their mother who is a migrant labourer.

According to the reports, they were having fever and were looking for a way to cure it. They saw a video about making a decoction of papaya leaves on YouTube. After learning the procedure they made the same for themselves and drank it.

After some time, their health started to deteriorate. They were rushed to Nalagarh hospital but Shivani died on the way. Meanwhile, doctors referred Sachin and Khushboo to PGI Chandigarh for further treatment. Sachin died at PGI during treatment while Khushboo is undergoing treatment.

However, BMO Nalagarh KD Jassal said that drinking a decoction of papaya leaves could not lead to death.

“Being an industrial area, papaya leaves may contain toxic chemicals therefore drinking a decoction of leaves that haven’t been properly washed can worsen the health.