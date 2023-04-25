Dharamshala: The Dalai Lama, a prominent Buddhist leader, has expressed concern about the discrimination based on country and religion that poses a significant threat to the world. During a meeting with a four-member French Senate delegation, the Dalai Lama emphasized that the seeds of kindness and compassion are inherent in human nature but are often overshadowed by the divisive mindset of discrimination that arises from factors like country and religion.

The Dalai Lama spoke passionately about the need to cultivate a sense of universal humanity, transcending narrow nationalistic or religious boundaries. He emphasized that the mindset of “only my country” or “only my religion” is the root cause of many problems faced by the world today. He stressed the importance of thinking collectively and taking joint efforts towards creating a naturally peaceful world.

Reflecting on his own daily practice, the Dalai Lama shared that when he wakes up in the morning, he thinks about the happiness of eight billion people, highlighting his deep concern for the well-being of humanity as a whole. He reiterated that everyone deserves a happy life, and it is the responsibility of all individuals to work towards this common goal.

The French Senate delegation, including Senator Jacqueline Eustache-Brineau, Senator Else Joseph, Senator Olivier Reitmann, and civil servant Thierry Meunier, visited the Dalai Lama to discuss various matters. They also visited Tibetan educational, cultural, religious, and social institutions during their visit.

The Dalai Lama’s words carry significance in the current global context, where discrimination and divisiveness based on country and religion continue to be pressing issues. The Dalai Lama has been an advocate for peace and non-violence for decades, and his message of global unity and compassion has resonated with people all over the world.