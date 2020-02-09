Baddi: Baddi-Nalagarh road, the main road of the industrial area, is crying for the attention. The road is full of potholes and risking the lives of thousands of daily commuters.

Baddi, Barotivala and Nalagarh is the biggest Industrial area of the state. Thousands of trucks ply on this road on a daily basis, besides commuters from Parwanoo, Chandigarh and other nearby area for the work. This region contributed immensely to the state exchequer, but despite that administration has failed to improve the condition of the road.

On the Baddi Bus stand, which is the busiest point of the NH, condition of the road is deplorable. The whole patch of the road is in a dilapidated condition, and it becomes worse after PWD filled potholes with mud.

Chaitanya Thakur, local residents, said the condition of the road was deteriorated during the monsoon and since then the department hasn’t repaired it. He said that recently department had filled the huge potholes with mud, which is causing dust and pollution only.

Sonu Pandit, a local transporter, also rued for the bad condition of the road. He claimed that the huge potholes are causing huge wear and tear to the vehicles, which is eating into his profit.

Baddi-Nalagarh road is the busiest road in the state and to decongest it, the successive state government has announced to widen the road. However, it’s all claims proved just a political announcement. Recently, in October 2019, state chief minister has assured the investors of picking up the four-laning work of Pinjore-Baddi-Nalagarh road for facilitating the entrepreneurs, but till now only dust is greeting commuters.