Baddi/Nalagarh: In a shocking incident, a young man was abducted from a village in Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh, and thrown into a canal along with his car in Punjab. The incident came to light after the victim’s father lodged a complaint with the police.

According to the complaint, Jatin (17), a resident of the village Bada Basot, was forcefully taken to Punjab by a young man named Sukhpal Singh in his car. The police immediately took action and traced the victim’s location with the help of the cyber cell. They found the accused near the village Bunga Sahib along the Himachal-Punjab border.

Upon reaching the location, the police and Jatin’s relatives saw the i20 vehicle (HP 12M-2688) parked on the banks of the canal near Bunga Sahib, with Jatin sitting inside. However, as soon as the relatives went towards the car, the accused youth drove the car into the canal. During the incident, the accused managed to come out of the water while Jatin drowned in the canal along with the vehicle.

Accused Sukhpal was handed over to the Kiratpur Sahib police by the people present at the scene, and later he was transferred to the custody of the Himachal Pradesh police. DSP Nalagarh Manvendra Thakur confirmed the incident and stated that a case has been registered, and investigations are underway.