Shimla: Following sharp spike in Coronavirus cases in Solan and Sirmour districts, State CM Jai Ram Thakur today held meeting through video conferencing with the Deputy Commissioners of Sirmour and Solan districts to discuss various steps being taken to check the spread of COVID-19 virus.

To contain virus cases, CM discussed imposition of lockdown of Baddi and Nalagarh areas of Solan district and Nahan in Sirmour district keeping in view the rise in COVID-19 cases in these areas.

The Chief Minister asked DCs to make appropriate arraignments for medical checkups and balanced diet to the coronavirus patients admitted in the COVID-19 care centres. He said that the quarantine process should be followed properly. It was the responsibility of the management of the units operating in industrial zones to ensure that only those labourers were engaged in the work who have went through quarantine process.

Jai Ram Thakur said the COVID-19 cases increased in the State as lakh of Himachali people stranded in various parts of the country were brought back. However, the parameters of Himachal Pradesh were better than other states as according to the guidelines of the government of India, the corona spread rate should be lower than five percent.