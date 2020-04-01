Industrial Units to give auto-extension of approvals

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur assured Industrial houses to facilitate industrial units to start operation. Chief Minister, while interacting with the office bearers of Baddi, Barotiwala and Nalagarh Industrialists Association through video conferencing from Shimla today, assured the industrial houses particularly in Baddi, Barotiwala and Nalagarh area to be facilitated to start their operations.

Chief Minister said that the State Government would take all necessary steps for smooth movement of workforce besides strengthening the supply chain of raw material and furnished goods from the industries.

Thakur assured to provide sufficient number of trucks to facilitate transportation of goods from the industries. He asked textile industries, which employing a huge chunk of workforce, to explore the option of deploying local labourers to ensure their smooth operation.

Jai Ram Thakur said that all the industrial units would be provided auto extension of various approvals to facilitate the industrial houses. He said that the State Government would also take up the matter with the Government of India for providing salary to the employees registered under ESI.

He also appreciated the efforts of the pharma industry for resuming production in majority of their units. He said that out of total 370 pharma units over 250 have resumed production.

Chief Minister also appreciated the efforts of the Association for their Community Social Responsibility during this Coronavirus Pandemic by providing dry and cooked ration to the workers stranded in Baddi, Barotiwala and Nalagarh area.