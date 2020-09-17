Shimla/Nalagarh: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur online inaugurated the “Swachhata Cafe” at Nalagarh in Solan district on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from here today.

The “Swachhata Cafe” has been constructed by the State Rural Development Department, nearby Truck Operators Union Nalagarh, was being operated by Laxmi and Durga women self-help groups. The Cafe would serve traditional food such as maize bread (Makki ki Roti) and Sarsoon ka saag, butter, lassi etc.

The State Government has started a scheme for eradicating polythene and single use plastic and under this ‘Buy Back Policy’ of the Government, food or other food items were being provided to the people in exchange of single use plastic. The CM said that Him Ira shop has also been opened in this building wherein medicinal plants, such as giloye, peppermint, neem leave powder, brooms made from date palm plants and homemade wheat flour, pulses, spices and vegetables were being sold at reasonable prices.

CM hoped that this would provide effective means of livelihood to the rural poor women of the region.

While extending birthday wishes to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jai Ram Thakur said that Narendra Modi has played a leading role in laying the solid foundation for a New India.

He said that ‘Swachhata Park’ was also being opened at Kufri in district Shimla. Apart from this, proposals for opening ‘Swachhata Cafes’ from different areas of the State were being considered by the State Government, he added.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Virender Kanwar said that the State Government has started this concept in an attempt to make State polythene-free and clean, besides promoting sanitation which would provide employment opportunities to the youth and help in women empowerment.