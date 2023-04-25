The quality of pharmaceutical products manufactured in Himachal Pradesh, particularly in the industrial hubs of Baddi and Nalagarh, has come under scrutiny following the declaration of twelve drug samples as “not of standard quality” by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation.

Among the drugs found to be substandard were supplements of vitamin C, vitamin B12, folic acid injections, calcium, antibiotics, and drugs used to treat various ailments such as parasitic worm infections, high and low blood sugar, arthritis, severe allergies, blood diseases, and breathing problems. In addition, even the Meswak toothpaste manufactured by Dabur’s Baddi unit failed to meet the standards for total bacterial count and pathogens.

Out of 1,497 drug samples tested at various laboratories across the nation, 1,449 were found to be of standard quality, while 48 were declared not of standard quality.

State Drugs Controller Navneet Marwaha said that state-level and joint inspections were being conducted to identify factors behind the manufacturing of substandard drugs. All such firms would be inspected to identify laxities at their manufacturing units.

The ten firms under the scanner are Alves Healthcare, Nalagarh; Aqua Vitoe Laboratories, Baddi; HL Healthcare, Gagret; Ronam Healthcare, Baddi; EG Pharmaceuticals, Baddi; Maxtar Bio-genics, Nalagarh; Preet Remedies, Baddi; ANG Lifesciences India Limited, Nalagarh; ION Healthcare, Baddi; and Shiva Biogenetic Laboratories, Baddi.

This development raises serious concerns about the quality of drugs manufactured in the state and highlights the need for strict measures to ensure that only standard-quality drugs are sold to the public. It is hoped that the authorities will take strict action against those found guilty of manufacturing substandard drugs and ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future.