Nandpur Gram Panchayat in Nalagarh registers 96 percent polling

Shimla: In the second phase of Panchayat election for 1208 Gram Panchayats, around 80 percent polling was registered.

The State Election Commission has confirmed that overall 75 Covid-19 patients and persons in isolation cast their votes by following standard operating procedures.

Election Commission spokesperson said that the highest polling has been registered in Nandpur Gram Panchayat of Nalagarh developmental block of Solan district where the voter turnout remained 96 percent.

The Spokesperson said that the poll was held peacefully and there was no report of any untoward incident in the state. The counting of votes for Pradhan, Up-Pradhan and members was under the process and the results were awaited till late evening. While, counting of votes for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti will be held on 22 January, 2021 at block headquarters.

The election for third and final phase for 1137 Panchayats would be held on 21 January, 2021.