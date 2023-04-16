Arjun Tendulkar, son of the legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, has made his long-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for the Mumbai Indians. The left-handed medium-fast bowler and lower-order batsman made his debut against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium, showcasing his skills in front of thousands of excited fans.

Arjun has been making a name for himself in domestic cricket, having played for Mumbai and Goa teams. He made his under-19 debut for India in 2018 and his T20 debut for Mumbai in the 2020-21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. While he was part of the Mumbai Indians squad for the 2021-22 season, he did not get a chance to play any matches.

In September 2021, Arjun was selected in Mumbai’s senior squad and included in their 22-man Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy squad. Unfortunately, an injury kept him out of the 2021 IPL. However, the following year, he was bought by the Mumbai Indians in the auction for the IPL 2022 tournament.

Arjun’s debut has drawn attention from fans and cricket experts alike, with many hailing him as a promising talent. With the Tendulkar family’s legacy in cricket, there’s no doubt that Arjun has a lot to live up to. However, he seems more than capable of handling the pressure and proving himself on the big stage.

As the IPL 2023 season continues, fans will be keeping a close eye on Arjun’s progress and cheering him on as he works towards cementing his place in the Mumbai Indians squad.