Arjun Tendulkar finally got his opportunity in IPL 2026, making his season debut for Lucknow Super Giants in the team’s final league-stage match against Punjab Kings.

While Lucknow’s disappointing campaign ended with another defeat and an early exit from the tournament, Arjun’s performance became one of the biggest talking points after the match. The left-arm medium pacer bowled his full quota of four overs and picked up one wicket, registering the best bowling figures for his side in the game.

The performance drew praise from legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who shared an emotional message for his son on social media. Sachin highlighted Arjun’s patience, discipline and commitment despite having to wait the entire season for a chance in the playing XI.

Well done, Arjun. ❤️

Proud of the way you’ve carried yourself through this season, always believing in your ability, staying patient, working hard quietly, and remaining positive despite having to wait for your opportunity till the very last match.

Cricket tests patience as much… pic.twitter.com/3RdiGkXbfT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 23, 2026

Sachin’s message quickly went viral among cricket fans, many of whom questioned the decision of the Lucknow team management to keep Arjun on the bench throughout the season despite the franchise struggling badly with its pace bowling department.

Lucknow Super Giants finished at the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table after an inconsistent season. Their fast bowlers failed to deliver in several crucial matches, yet Arjun — a bowling all-rounder capable of contributing with both bat and ball — was not considered until the team’s final outing.

Now, even though the season has ended in disappointment for Lucknow, Arjun’s debut has sparked discussion among fans and experts alike. The question remains whether the franchise missed an opportunity by not backing the young bowling all-rounder earlier in the tournament.