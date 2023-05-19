In a stunning revelation, the ongoing investigation into the illegal sale of IPL tickets has uncovered the alarming involvement of youths and small shops. This shocking discovery adds an additional layer to the already intricate web of illicit activities surrounding the highly anticipated cricket event.

Following the recent arrest of four individuals involved in blacking out IPL tickets, authorities have intensified their efforts to uncover the full extent of the operation. It has now come to light that the organized gang responsible for the ticket black market had enlisted the help of educational institutions and small shop owners, turning them into salespersons to maximize their profits.

The Dharamshala market, in particular, became a hotspot for these unauthorized ticket sales. Students, market shopkeepers, and various others were allegedly approached by the gang and provided with tickets to sell at inflated prices. This clandestine operation targeted individuals who were likely to have access to potential buyers, thereby increasing their chances of successfully selling black-market tickets.

Questions are being raised about the management of the ticket sales company, which had its counter located near the laundry where the illicit transactions took place. The proximity of the company to the scene of the crime has raised suspicions, prompting authorities to investigate its involvement in the scandal.

Law enforcement officials have arrested four individuals in connection with selling IPL tickets illegally. Among them are Mohd Mustaq from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district, Mohd Harun from Maharashtra, and Satyam from Pathankot, Punjab. These arrests shed light on the network’s reach, with members hailing from different regions of the country.

The Dharamshala Police have registered cases against the accused under sections 353 and 332 of the Indian Penal Code, signalling the seriousness with which they are tackling this issue. They are conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain the full extent of the black-market operation and identify all those involved, including the masterminds orchestrating the illicit sales.

Additionally, the authorities are focusing their attention on the educational institutions and small shops implicated in the scandal. These establishments will be thoroughly examined to determine the extent of their involvement and whether any further legal action needs to be taken.