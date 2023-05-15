The Punjab Kings have arrived in Dharamshala for their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, set to take place at the HPCA Stadium. Captain Shikhar Dhawan and the team landed at Kangra Airport on Sunday and headed straight to Hotel Radisson Blu amidst tight security.

The Punjab Kings are currently in eighth place in the IPL points table, with six wins and six losses in 12 matches, and 12 points in their kitty. The team needs to win both of their remaining matches against Delhi Capitals on May 17 and Rajasthan Royals on May 19, to stay in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs.

The matches are of crucial importance to the team and fans alike, and the players are leaving no stone unturned to prepare for them. The Delhi Capitals team is also scheduled to arrive in Dharamshala on Monday afternoon for their match against the Punjab Kings.

The Punjab Kings are known for their strong batting lineup, with the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran, Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma, who have the ability to turn the game around. The team’s bowling unit, led by Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar, is equally strong and has the potential to restrict the opposition.

The HPCA Stadium, situated in the picturesque valley of Dharamshala, has always been a favourite venue for both players and fans alike. The cool weather, beautiful surroundings and a pitch that provides assistance to both batter and bowlers make it an ideal location for cricket.

The fans are eagerly waiting to see their favourite players in action and are hoping for their team’s success in the tournament. With just two matches remaining, the Punjab Kings will look to put their best foot forward and secure a spot in the playoffs.