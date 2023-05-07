Cricket fans can once again rejoice as online ticket sales for the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches to be held in Dharamshala will resume from next week. Fans can buy tickets for the matches scheduled on May 17 and 19 at the International Cricket Stadium in Dharamshala.

Paytm, the ticket-selling company, will also set up a ticket counter at the HPCA stadium where fans can not only obtain hard copies of tickets booked online but also purchase tickets for the remaining stands. The ticket counter will be open from Monday-Tuesday.

Currently, tickets for the IPL matches in Dharamshala are not being sold online, causing disappointment for many cricket enthusiasts. However, the opening of the ticket counter and online portal next week will give fans a chance to attend the matches and cheer for their favourite teams.

In addition to ticket sales, Paytm will also begin work on decorating the stadium from May 11. The work will include installing LEDs around the cricket ground for advertisements and other related activities.

Avneesh Parmar, the Secretary of HPCA Dharamshala, confirmed that the ticket-selling company’s personnel have reached Dharamshala and will begin their work next week.

With the resumption of ticket sales, cricket lovers can now look forward to enjoying IPL matches live at the Dharamshala stadium once again.