Institute imposes fines and expels students found responsible for violent fight

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Hamirpur has taken swift and decisive action against 33 students involved in a recent campus brawl. Five students have been expelled from the hostel, and several others have been fined up to Rs 25,000 and barred from placement drives in the institute. The incident occurred on March 25, near the administrative block, and a video of the fight went viral on social media.

The institute conducted an inquiry and identified the students involved after a Board of Discipline meeting. The management informed the parents of all the students and called them to the institute. Hostel wardens have been instructed to monitor students’ activities closely and prevent them from leaving the institute without permission. Wardens have also been directed to carry alcohol sensors and drug testing kits with them and conduct tests on any student found in a suspicious condition.

The institute’s Registrar, Dr Rajeshwar Banstu, emphasized the zero-tolerance policy towards violence and the institute’s commitment to providing a safe and secure environment for all its students. The institute’s tough action sends a strong message that such behaviour will not be tolerated on campus.