Indian space agency ISRO has released first set of beautiful images of the Earth captured by Chandrayaan2. Launched on July 22 Chandrayaan 2 aims to make India only the fourth nation to successfully make a soft landing on the Moon.

The images were taken from a distance of approximately 5,000 km and by the LI4 camera aboard the lander. They show parts of the Pacific Ocean and the American continent.

Chandrayaan 2 is India’s second lunar exploration mission after Chandrayaan-1. The planned orbit of Chandrayaan 2 has a perigee of 170 km and an apogee of 45475 km. It consists of a lunar orbiter, a lander, and a lunar rover named Pragyan, all developed in India. The main scientific objective is to map the location and abundance of lunar water.

The lander and the rover will land on the near side of the Moon, in the south polar region, which is first by any country.