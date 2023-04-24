As the sale of tickets for the IPL matches scheduled to be held on May 17 and 19 at the International Cricket Stadium Dharamshala began, airfares on the Delhi-Dharamshala air route have soared. With just 25 days remaining before the matches, fares of up to Rs 14,000 are being shown on the Delhi-Dharamshala air route, which is cause for concern for fans travelling to the venue.

The match on May 17 will see Kings XI Punjab playing against Delhi Capitals, while on May 19, Kings XI’s match will be against Rajasthan Royals. There is a possibility that by the time the matches arrive, airfares on this route may reach up to Rs 20 to 25 thousand.

Reports suggest that while fares on morning flights are being shown as less expensive, as the day progresses, the airfares are increasing. On booking sites like Make My Trip, the airfare for May 17 has already reached from five thousand rupees to 13 thousand rupees. Similarly, on May 19, air fares are being shown from Rs 5700 to Rs 13,799.

The surge in airfares is likely due to the high demand for travel to Dharamshala for the upcoming IPL matches. Fans are eagerly awaiting the matches and are willing to pay a premium to attend the games in person. However, this sudden increase in air fares has left many fans disappointed and struggling to find affordable travel options.

This is not the first time that airfares have skyrocketed ahead of major events. It is a common occurrence during peak travel seasons and events, and fans are advised to book their tickets well in advance to avoid such price surges.

As the IPL fever grips the nation, fans are advised to plan their travel and accommodations in advance to ensure a hassle-free and affordable experience. While the high airfares may be a cause for concern, the excitement and anticipation of the upcoming matches are sure to make it all worthwhile.