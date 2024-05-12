Shimla – Cricket enthusiasts in Shimla are gearing up for an exhilarating experience as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces the construction of an IPL 2024 Fan Park in the city. Scheduled for May 18th and 19th, the Fan Park promises two days filled with cricketing excitement, offering free screenings of three IPL matches at the heart of Shimla.

Following the success of similar ventures in Una and Hamirpur, the upcoming Fan Park aims to provide an immersive experience for fans who can’t make it to the live stadiums. Located against the stunning backdrop of the Shimla landscape, the Fan Park will host screenings of IPL matches on a grand scale, with a massive screen ensuring every boundary and wicket is captured in vivid detail.

The itinerary for this cricketing extravaganza includes a clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, May 18th, commencing at 7:30 PM local time. On Sunday, May 19th, fans will be treated to a double-header featuring Sunrisers Hyderabad against Punjab Kings at 3:30 PM, followed by Rajasthan Royals locking horns with Kolkata Knight Riders at 7:30 PM.

HPCA Secretary Avneesh Parmar expressed his excitement about the upcoming event, highlighting the opportunity it presents for cricket aficionados to come together and revel in the IPL fervor. “BCCI’s initiative to set up the Fan Park in Shimla is a testament to the growing passion for cricket in our region. We look forward to welcoming fans from all walks of life to join us for this celebration of the sport,” Parmar remarked.

Entry to the IPL 2024 Fan Park will be free of charge, ensuring accessibility for all cricket enthusiasts. This endeavour aligns with BCCI’s broader vision to expand the reach of IPL matches beyond the stadium confines, fostering a sense of community engagement and shared excitement among fans across the country.