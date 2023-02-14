Chamba: A serious patient was airlifted from Killar of the tribal Pangi area of district Chamba in an official chopper of the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister.

The patient was shifted to Tanda medical college.

The Chief Minister has directed the hospital authorities to treat the patient free of cost and provide him with every possible assistance.

CM Sukhu assured to strengthen the health facilities in the far-off and tribal regions by posting adequate doctors and needed advanced medical facilities in such areas.

