Kaza: The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, celebrated the 76th Himachal Day in Kaza, a remote tribal region at a height of around 12000 feet. This marked the first time in the state’s history that the celebration was held in this region.

During the event, the Chief Minister announced a three percent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for all state employees and pensioners, bringing it up from 31 percent to 34 percent. This move will benefit approximately 2.15 lakh employees and 1.90 lakh pensioners but will put an additional burden of around Rs. 500 crores on the state’s exchequer.

The Chief Minister also announced several development initiatives, including a pension of Rs. 1500 for all 9000 women in Spiti above 18 years of age starting in June 2023, a college, and the operationalization of a 50-bed Community Health Centre (CHC) in Kaza.

Other initiatives announced include plans to develop an airstrip at Rangrik in Spiti Valley, construct a heliport at Rongtong, and a road from Atargu to Mud in Pin Valley, as part of the third phase of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. The government will prioritize the construction of a road to connect Bhawa with Mud, which will be the world’s highest-altitude road.

The Chief Minister also announced plans to set up a star-gazing observatory in the Fossil Village Langza, which is known for its clear skies, to boost tourism activities in the region. Additionally, a college will be established in the region, and a 50-bed Community Health Centre (CHC) will be made operational in Kaza.

During the event, the Chief Minister took a salute from various contingents, including police, home guards, traffic police, Jawans of IRB, NCC cadets, ITBP, and Bharat Scouts & Guides led by parade commander Amit Yadav (IPS) during an impressive march past.