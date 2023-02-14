The total donations, above ₹20,000, declared by the national parties for the last fiscal year was ₹780.77 cr from 7,141 donations as per details submitted by the parties to the Election Commission of India

BJP receives ₹548.808 crores from Corporates, Congress ₹54.567 crore

New Delhi: The BJP received ₹614.6 crores through donations, followed by Congress which received ₹95.4 crores last year, a report released by poll watchdog Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) revealed on Tuesday.

The total donations, above ₹20,000, declared by the national parties for the last fiscal year was ₹780.77 crore from 7,141 donations.

A total of ₹614.626 crores from 4,957 donations was declared by BJP followed by ₹95.45 crores from 1,255 donations declared by Indian National Congress.

The donations declared by BJP are more than three times the aggregate declared by Indian National Congress (INC), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), CPI, CPM, National People’s Party and All India Trinamool Congress for the same period,” the report stated.

For the 16th year in a row, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) declared it did not receive any donations over ₹20,000.

ADR report revealed that the total donations of the National parties during FY 2021-22 have increased by ₹187.026 crores, an increase of 31.50 per cent from the previous financial year 2020-21.

Donations to BJP have increased from ₹477.545 crores to ₹614.626 crore, which is a 28.71 per cent increase, whereas, Congress’ donation has increased from ₹74.524 crores during FY 2020-21 to ₹95.459 crores. Meanwhile, CPM and the National People’s Party have declared a decrease in donations.

As per the ADR report, 2551 donations to the National parties were made by corporate/business sectors amounting to ₹625.883 crores (80.1619% of total donations) while 4506 individual donors donated ₹153.328 crores (19.6379% of total donations) to the parties.

BJP has received a bigger pie from corporate donations as the party has received ₹548.808 crores from 2068 donations from corporate sectors, while 2876 individual donors donated ₹65.774 crores to the party.

On the other hand, the Congress party has received a total of ₹54.567 crores from 170 donations from corporate sectors and ₹40.892 crores from 1085 individual donors.