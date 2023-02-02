Shimla: The state government has identified 110 sites to set up electric vehicle charging stations in the state.

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh revealed it in an MLA priority meeting of Kangra and Kinnaur districts.

CM Sukhu said that “so far 110 sites have been identified for setting up electric vehicle charging stations and in addition 700 government buildings.”

The Himachal Pradesh Government recently announced to introduce an Electric Vehicle Policy in the state.

The move is to promote electric vehicles in a big way. Under this policy, the operation of electric vehicles will be promoted in the Secretariat in the coming days and thereafter the use of electric vehicles will be increased in public transport services as well.

The policy also outlined to address the issue of EV Charging stations. It’s informed that the charging stations would be set up with proper parameters in different parts of the State.

In the initial phase, charging facilities will be provided in government institutions of the state including the Government Secretariat and in Himachal Bhawans and other major buildings outside the state.

The state government has also decided to replace zero-book value vehicles with electric vehicles in a phased manner in the Himachal Road Transport Corporation.