India’s first Hydrogen powered train to run on Shimla-Kalka track

Shimla: The Indian Railway has decided to set up hydrogen fuelling stations at Shimla, Barog and Kalka stations.

Indian Railways has decided to run indigenously developed hydrogen-powered trains on the heritage Shimla-Kalka track by the end of 2023. The hydrogen-powered trains will help decarbonize the Indian Railways currently accommodating diesel and electricity-fuelled trains.

The railway officials have already carried out a survey of the Shimla-Kalka rail section.

The Hydrogen powered trains use hydrogen fuel cells. The hydrogen fuel cells produce electricity by converting hydrogen and oxygen, which is then used to power the train’s motors.

In comparison to diesel-propelled rail engines, Hydrogen cell fuel is cheaper and pollution-free. It is more economical and environment-friendly; thus, hydrogen trains are the most feasible emission-free alternative in the tougher heritage tracks where ‘electrification of narrow-gauge rail tracks is difficult and economically unviable.’

The Indian railway has decided to run India’s first Hydrogen powered train on the Heritage Shimla-Kalka track. The train is likely to be started by December and would help the railway to reduce the emissions to zero in the most economical way.