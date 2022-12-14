Pitches for promoting electric vehicles

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the officers of the State Government to take proactive steps to ensure the effective implementation of welfare schemes.

Chief Minister in a meeting of senior officers of the State Government asked officers to come up with innovative ideas to strengthen and streamline the departmental functioning to deliver the goods to the general public.

He said that the State Government has decided to go for green fuel in a big way. He said that keeping in view the ever-increasing flow of vehicles in the State, the Government would promote electric vehicles. He said that a maximum number of charging stations would be established at strategically identified locations so as to facilitate the owners of electric vehicles.

Chief Minister said that in order to cope with the ever-increasing traffic, stress must be laid on the construction of ropeways and other alternative modes of transportation. He also directed the officers of the Forest Department to ensure time-bound FCA/FRA clearances so that developmental projects could be taken in hand well in time.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed the Animal Husbandry and Agriculture Departments to come up with innovative ideas to strengthen the agro and dairy-based economy so as to give a boost to the income of the farmers.

The Chief Minister also directed the officers to come up with concrete plans and blueprint regarding their departments.