Shimla: An elderly woman was feared to be killed in a fire incident that occurred in Fenal village, Kotkhai in Shimla district.

The fire that broke down at around 2.00 am also razed to ground five-six house.

Kotkhai village fire, five houses burned 1 feared dead. pic.twitter.com/XxlGXxudQ1 — Thenewshimachal (@Thenewshimachal) April 28, 2021

Fireman in charge Kesar Singh said that they received information about the fire at around 3.00 am after which they rushed to the spot.

The fire has been brought under control, he said, adding that a 70-year-old woman got buried under the rubble of the fire and is feared to have been killed.

The cause of the fire and loss to properties are yet to be ascertained, he added.

Meanwhile, Local MLA Narender Bragta expressed grief over the fire incident and has assured help to the affected families.