Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Government has set up a Green Mobility Committee to promote sustainable mobility solutions for decarbonizing transport. The Principal Secretary of Transport will be the chairman of the committee, while the Managing Director of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation, Director of Transport, Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Shimla, and other officials will be members.

The committee’s main objective is to develop a sustainable mobility plan that will promote the use of electric vehicles to support the de-carbonization of Shimla City. The committee will also facilitate inter-department collaboration, organize workshops, and capacity-building programs to expedite project execution.

“The Committee would serve as a forum for inter-department collaboration and facilitate buy-in from stakeholders,” said the spokesman of the Himachal Pradesh Government. “It will help in defining the action plan with timelines, besides merging the existing schemes to expedite the project execution.”

The Committee is scheduled to meet once every quarter, and the Secretary of STA-cum-Additional Commissioner, Transport, will serve as the Member Secretary of the Committee.

The formation of the committee is a significant step towards promoting sustainable mobility and decarbonizing transport in Shimla, and it aligns with the state’s vision of becoming a carbon-neutral region in the near future.