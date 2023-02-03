Shimla: Switching on its entire fleet of official vehicles, to electric, the Himachal Pradesh State Transport Department has achieved the distinction of becoming the first such department in the Country to switch over to Electric powered vehicles.

Chief Minister flagging off an electric vehicle in Shimla

Adopting the ‘Go Green’ approach, the directorate of transport has replaced the official petrol and diesel vehicles with electric.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu congratulated the State Transport department for taking a lead in switching over to electric vehicles and notify its policy.

CM Sukhu hoped that the e-vehicles would curtail the unnecessary expenditure on petroleum products and will also help in preserving the pristine environment of the State.

“We will completely transform the existing diesel buses with e-buses and the local bus depot of Shimla will soon have a full fleet of e-buses,” CM said and further added that an electric Bus depot will also be opened in Nadaun and the e-buses will soon run on all the local routes in Shimla.

The Chief Minister said that we working in the direction to make Himachal as India’s first ‘Green Energy State’ by 2025.

The state government also planning to make the Parwanoo-Nalagarh-Una-Hamirpur-Nadaun-Dehra highway a ‘Clean and Green’ corridor. Apart from this, the e-buses will soon run on the Shimla-Rampur corridor, CM said and further added that the other routes in the State will be provided e-buses in a phased manner in the next three to four years, which will minimize both noise and air pollution.