Dharamshala: In a bid to support the growing demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) and encourage their adoption, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has stressed the importance of setting up charging stations. During a review meeting held in Dharamshala, the Chief Minister discussed strategies and highlighted the need to identify suitable locations for charging facilities along the proposed three Green Corridors Highways: Parwanoo-Nalagarh-Una-Hamirpur-Sansarpur Terrace, Bilaspur-Hamirpur-Kangra, and Mandi-Dharamshala-Kangra.

With a vision to transform Himachal Pradesh into a Green Energy State by March 31, 2026, the state government aims to prioritize the promotion of e-vehicles. As part of this endeavour, the cabinet has approved the Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Scheme-2023, which offers a uniform 50 percent subsidy for the purchase of e-taxis, e-buses, and e-trucks.

To kickstart the establishment of charging infrastructure, the Chief Minister instructed the transport department officials to conduct a meeting with stakeholders within the next 10 days. The government’s long-term goal is to create an electric vehicle ecosystem and gradually transition all government vehicles to EVs.

Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized that the promotion of e-vehicles underscores the government’s commitment to sustainable transportation and reducing carbon emissions. By embracing electric mobility, Himachal Pradesh aims to lead the way in green energy practices, contributing to a cleaner and healthier future for its residents.

As the state strives to establish a robust charging infrastructure network, it aims to address one of the key concerns associated with EV adoption. The availability of convenient charging stations is crucial for boosting confidence among EV owners and promoting the wider usage of electric vehicles in Himachal Pradesh.