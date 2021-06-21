Shimla: The state health department has vaccinated 21,88,947 persons with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination in the State. While 4,38,750 have also been given second dose of the vaccine till today.

Health department spokesperson informed that 85,650 health care workers and 1,78,047 frontline workers have received their first dose in the State.

“After the launch of vaccination drive for 18 to 44 years age group in the State 2,03,487 persons have been vaccinated within one month and this number would further rise in the coming days,” the spokesperson further added.

He said that from the commencement of the vaccination drive in the country 9,84,687, persons of the 45 plus age group and 7,37,076 of the 60 plus age group have received their 1st dose of vaccination in the State. He said that district Hamirpur has vaccinated the highest percentage of its population with the first dose of the vaccine (49.5%) followed by Kinnaur and Bilaspur, in which 46% and 45.6% of the projected population of 18 plus has been inoculated with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

District-wise details of beneficiaries of the COVID 19 vaccination drive

District 1st dose HCW s 2nd dose HCWs 1st dose FLWs 2nd Dose FLWs 1st dose 1 8 to 44 years AA group 1st Dose (45 year and above) AA group 2nd Dose (45 years and above) % achievement 18 and above (Projected population) Bilaspur 3805 3294 10498 2148 10679 112372 29665 45.6 Chamba 5972 4832 10780 3036 14092 116974 18649 39.2 Hamirpur 5631 4654 8737 2312 12066 150613 27197 49.5 Kangra 16779 13700 25970 7317 43877 391513 66213 39.4 Kinnaur 1104 978 6085 2191 3797 22076 5637 46.0 Kullu 5722 4085 9537 2722 13052 100379 21605 36.6 Lahaul & Spiti 612 449 1840 451 968 7603 2510 42.3 Mandi 12859 11421 17829 4860 26930 260215 57935 39.4 Shimla 13077 10333 31850 8530 25601 202886 35389 40.0 Sirmaur 6861 5178 14124 2706 14524 84200 15665 30.5 Solan 8398 5989 31764 3168 23149 132079 14236 41.1 Una 4830 4164 9033 3055 14752 140853 32476 36.3 HP 85650 69077 178047 42496 203487 1721763 327177 39.6

The spokesperson said that in order to mitigate the effect of the anticipated third wave of the Covid-19 viral pandemic, it is very essential that people are vaccinated against the virus. He said that the vaccinations are being provided to different age groups on the basis of prioritization strategy. He appealed to all that the persons, whose 2nd dose is due after 84 days, should get themselves vaccinated at the earliest.