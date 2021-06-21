Shimla: The state health department has vaccinated 21,88,947 persons with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination in the State. While 4,38,750 have also been given second dose of the vaccine till today.
Health department spokesperson informed that 85,650 health care workers and 1,78,047 frontline workers have received their first dose in the State.
“After the launch of vaccination drive for 18 to 44 years age group in the State 2,03,487 persons have been vaccinated within one month and this number would further rise in the coming days,” the spokesperson further added.
He said that from the commencement of the vaccination drive in the country 9,84,687, persons of the 45 plus age group and 7,37,076 of the 60 plus age group have received their 1st dose of vaccination in the State. He said that district Hamirpur has vaccinated the highest percentage of its population with the first dose of the vaccine (49.5%) followed by Kinnaur and Bilaspur, in which 46% and 45.6% of the projected population of 18 plus has been inoculated with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
District-wise details of beneficiaries of the COVID 19 vaccination drive
|District
|1st dose HCW s
|2nd dose HCWs
|1st dose FLWs
|2nd Dose FLWs
|1st dose 1 8 to 44 years
|AA group 1st Dose (45 year and above)
|AA group 2nd Dose (45 years and above)
|% achievement 18 and above (Projected population)
|Bilaspur
|3805
|3294
|10498
|2148
|10679
|112372
|29665
|45.6
|Chamba
|5972
|4832
|10780
|3036
|14092
|116974
|18649
|39.2
|Hamirpur
|5631
|4654
|8737
|2312
|12066
|150613
|27197
|49.5
|Kangra
|16779
|13700
|25970
|7317
|43877
|391513
|66213
|39.4
|Kinnaur
|1104
|978
|6085
|2191
|3797
|22076
|5637
|46.0
|Kullu
|5722
|4085
|9537
|2722
|13052
|100379
|21605
|36.6
|Lahaul & Spiti
|612
|449
|1840
|451
|968
|7603
|2510
|42.3
|Mandi
|12859
|11421
|17829
|4860
|26930
|260215
|57935
|39.4
|Shimla
|13077
|10333
|31850
|8530
|25601
|202886
|35389
|40.0
|Sirmaur
|6861
|5178
|14124
|2706
|14524
|84200
|15665
|30.5
|Solan
|8398
|5989
|31764
|3168
|23149
|132079
|14236
|41.1
|Una
|4830
|4164
|9033
|3055
|14752
|140853
|32476
|36.3
|HP
|85650
|69077
|178047
|42496
|203487
|1721763
|327177
|39.6
The spokesperson said that in order to mitigate the effect of the anticipated third wave of the Covid-19 viral pandemic, it is very essential that people are vaccinated against the virus. He said that the vaccinations are being provided to different age groups on the basis of prioritization strategy. He appealed to all that the persons, whose 2nd dose is due after 84 days, should get themselves vaccinated at the earliest.