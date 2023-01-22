Shimla: Former Cabinet Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suresh Bhardwaj has been injured after he was hit by a scooty in Shimla.

The accident took place on Saturday near Strawberry Hill, Chotta Shimla around 5:15 pm when Bhardwaj was taking a stroll near his house and was hit by an overspeeding scooty.

The collision was so intense that Bhardwaj fell on the road and sustained injuries on his head and face. The person who was driving the scooty fled the spot.

The accident was noticed by a local resident who immediately informed the police.

Bhardwaj was rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla where he is undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the police is looking for the accused and checking that area’s CCTV footage.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla Dr Monica Bhutungru confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation. She said that the accused will be arrested soon.

Bhardwaj has been elected to Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly four times and severed as Urban Development Minister and Education Minister in former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur’s cabinet.