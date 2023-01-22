Shimla: The state government has appointed 2015-batch IAS Harbans Singh Brascon as Special Secretary (PWD) to the state government. He was presently awaiting posting.

Apart from him, the state government on Saturday transferred and handed over additional charge to three Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers.

An official notification has also been issued by the state government late Saturday night.

Special Secretary (State Taxes & Excise and PWD) Nivedita Negi has been transferred to the post of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) (Development)-cum-Project Director (DRDA) in Mandi while Mahendra Pal Gujar who was presently under an order of transfer for the same post has now been transferred to the post of ADC, DRDA, Una.

Secretary (Administrative Reforms, Training and FA and RPG) C. Paulrasu has been handed over an additional charge of the post of Secretary (Cooperation), relieving Dr Ajay Kumar Sharma from this charge.

Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi appointed SP Shimla

2012-batch IPS officer and Commandant, 1st Himachal Pradesh Armed Police (HPAP) Batallion, Junga Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi has been transferred to the post of Superintendent of Police (SP), Shimla.

He will be replacing Dr Monica Bhutungru as SP, Shimla. Meanwhile, Dr Bhutungru has been transferred to the post of Commandant, 1st HPAP, Junga.

The state government has also transferred Gurdev Sharma to the post of DIG, (TT & R) in Shimla and Dr Sakshi Verma Karthikeyan as SP, Kullu.