Atal Institute in Shimla to Offer Super-Specialty Medical Services; Rs. 25 Crore Allocated for Technological Upgrades at IGMC

Shimla — In a significant move to enhance healthcare services in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that 600 staff nurses and 43 Operation Theatre Assistants (OTAs) will soon be deployed at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC). This deployment aims to ensure prompt and efficient medical attention for patients at the premier medical institution.

In addition to this, 30 posts of Medical Officers (MOs) are being filled to bolster the emergency medicine department at IGMC. CM Sukhu, while presiding over a meeting of the Health Department, emphasized the state government’s commitment to providing quality healthcare services not only at IGMC but also in other medical colleges across the state.

The Chief Minister highlighted ongoing efforts to augment infrastructure and fill vacant positions for doctors, paramedical staff, and technicians. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to ensure that specialized medical care is accessible within the state, reducing the need for residents to seek treatment elsewhere.

Moreover, the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialties in Shimla is set to offer super-speciality services, significantly enhancing the region’s medical capabilities. CM Sukhu assured that the state government is committed to providing better working conditions for doctors and supporting staff, which is crucial for maintaining high standards of healthcare.

A comprehensive study will be conducted to identify prevalent ailments and high-footfall Outpatient Departments (OPDs). Based on the findings, the government plans to increase the strength of doctors and facilities proportionally, ensuring that healthcare resources are optimally allocated.

To further support these initiatives, the Chief Minister announced an allocation of Rs. 25 crore for the modernization of IGMC. These funds will be used to incorporate modern technologies and equipment, significantly improving the quality of medical services provided to the residents of Himachal Pradesh.