Himachal Seeks Resolution of Rs 4200 Crore BBMB Dues in Delhi Discussions

Delhi – In a significant push to reclaim control over the historic Shanan Hydropower Project, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has brought the issue to the forefront in recent high-level meetings in Delhi. CM Sukhu met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Energy Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to discuss the pressing issues of the state’s power sector, emphasizing the urgent need for federal intervention.

The Shanan Power House, located in Jogindernagar, Himachal Pradesh, has been a subject of contention since the lease executed in 1925 between Raja Joginder Sen, the ruler of the then Mandi state, and Colonel BC Batty, a British representative. Although Punjab has relinquished its ownership of the Shanan Power House, it has yet to return control to Himachal Pradesh, a situation that CM Sukhu is determined to rectify.

“The Shanan Power House is a vital asset of Himachal Pradesh, and it must be returned to the state following the end of the lease period,” stated CM Sukhu. “The current state of neglect, with the Punjab government allegedly halting repair and maintenance, only exacerbates the urgency of this matter.”

In addition to the Shanan Hydropower Project, CM Sukhu highlighted the long-standing financial dispute with the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). Himachal Pradesh’s share, amounting to approximately Rs 4200 crore, has been pending for several years. The delayed payment has significantly impacted the state’s financial health, causing substantial losses.

During the meetings, CM Sukhu urged Union Energy Minister Khattar to facilitate the timely release of the pending BBMB dues. “The outstanding amount has been a burden on Himachal Pradesh for far too long. Immediate action is required to ensure that the state receives its rightful share,” he stressed.

The discussions in Delhi represent a pivotal moment in Himachal Pradesh’s efforts to resolve these critical issues. CM Sukhu’s advocacy for the Shanan Power House and the pending BBMB dues underscores the broader challenges facing the state’s power sector and its economic stability.

As the federal government considers the appeals from Himachal Pradesh, the outcome of these discussions holds significant implications for the future of the Shanan Hydropower Project and the state’s financial well-being.