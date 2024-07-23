In a stinging rebuke to the Union Budget 2024-25, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has criticized the fiscal plan as both “opportunistic and inequitable,” claiming it fails to address the state’s critical developmental needs.

Chief Minister Sukhu expressed disappointment over what he perceives as the Centre’s neglect of Himachal Pradesh’s long-standing demands and aspirations. He lamented the lack of provisions for crucial sectors such as road, air, and rail connectivity, which he emphasized are vital for the state’s economic growth and infrastructure development.

“The Union Budget 2024-25 is a missed opportunity for Himachal Pradesh,” said Sukhu, highlighting the absence of substantial financial assistance despite repeated appeals from the state government. He pointed out that while the budget allocated increased funds for certain sectors, it fell short of addressing the state’s specific requirements.

Sukhu also criticized the budget for its failure to provide relief to the state in the aftermath of recent disasters, noting that the proposed allocations do not match the scale of damages suffered. He underscored the urgent need for a special financial package to mitigate the loss caused by the cessation of GST compensation, which has significantly impacted the state’s fiscal stability.

The Chief Minister further denounced the budget for its lack of tax relief measures for the middle class and insufficient support for the agricultural sector. He accused the central government of adopting an “anti-poor” and “non-futuristic” approach, emphasizing the budget’s failure to stimulate inclusive growth and address rising inequalities.

“It’s evident that this budget prioritizes political alliances over the welfare of the people,” Sukhu asserted, criticizing what he sees as an attempt to appease political allies at the expense of genuine developmental concerns.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called for a budget that truly reflects the needs and aspirations of all citizens, ensuring equitable growth and prosperity for Himachal Pradesh. He urged the Centre to reconsider its allocation strategy and prioritize inclusive development measures that benefit every section of society, especially states like Himachal Pradesh that face unique geographical and economic challenges.