Himachal Pradesh Proposes 1000 MW Hybrid Energy Project to PM; Sukhu Appeals for NABARD Loans to Fund Electric Bus Fleet; Appeals for Free Power Royalty from SJVN and NHPC Projects

New Delhi — Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, urging for robust support from the Centre to advance the state’s ambitious green initiatives. The Chief Minister outlined a comprehensive plan aimed at making Himachal Pradesh a fully sustainable and green state, emphasizing the need for substantial financial assistance.

In a detailed discussion with the Prime Minister, CM Sukhu highlighted several key initiatives. A primary focus was the proposal for generating 1000 MW of hybrid solar and wind energy in the Spiti region. The Chief Minister explained that this project could be facilitated by creating a green corridor utilizing the solar, wind, and hydro potential of the Sutlej basin. He emphasized that this initiative would significantly contribute to the state’s goal of transitioning to green energy.

CM Sukhu also appealed for approval of loans under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) through NABARD to fund a fleet of electric buses. This shift to electric buses, he explained, is a critical component of the state’s green initiative, aimed at reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable public transport.

Addressing the financial constraints faced by the state, the Chief Minister requested compensation to help Himachal Pradesh transition away from its obligation of purchasing thermal power. He underscored the state’s commitment to sustaining entirely on green energy in the near future, but highlighted the need for financial support to achieve this transition smoothly.

During the meeting, CM Sukhu raised long-pending power-related issues. He called for the resolution of arrears owed to Himachal Pradesh from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and sought the restoration of the Shanan Project rights and assets, given that the lease period has expired. He also discussed the issue of free power royalty from power projects under SJVN and NHPC, urging for a favourable decision from the Central Government.

The Chief Minister also brought up the state’s efforts to boost tourism, particularly with the development of Kangra as the tourism capital. He emphasized the importance of expanding the Kangra airport, requesting the Centre to bear 50 percent of the land acquisition costs and provide a special grant for the expansion. Additionally, CM Sukhu proposed the establishment of a Tourism Special Economic Zone (SEZ) to promote tourism, create jobs, and spur economic development, identifying Himachal Pradesh as an ideal starting point.

Prime Minister Modi gave a patient hearing to the Chief Minister’s demands and requests, assuring him of all possible assistance to support Himachal Pradesh’s green and developmental initiatives.