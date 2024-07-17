CM Sukhu Appeals for National Highway Status for Ranital-Kotla, Ghumarwin-Jahu-Sarkaghat Roads; Seeks Rs. 172.97 Crore for Restoration of Flood-Damaged Himachal Roads

New Delhi – In a crucial bid to enhance Himachal Pradesh’s road infrastructure, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways, Nitin Gadkari, to officially designate the 39.20 km Ranital-Kotla and 41.50 km Ghumarwin-Jahu-Sarkaghat roads as National Highways. Speaking at a high-level review meeting of National Highway Projects in New Delhi, CM Sukhu highlighted the pressing need for improved road connectivity in the hill state, while also seeking Rs. 172.97 crore for the urgent restoration of roads damaged by last year’s devastating monsoon floods.

CM Sukhu emphasized that the Ranital-Kotla and Ghumarwin-Jahu-Sarkaghat roads have already been constructed to National Highway standards and are currently recognized as ‘in-principle National Highways.’ He pointed out the vital role these roads play in the state’s transportation network, noting the absence of new National Highway declarations for Himachal Pradesh over the past eight years. Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh also attended the meeting, bolstering the Chief Minister’s appeals.

In addition to seeking National Highway status for these roads, CM Sukhu requested the release of Rs. 172.97 crore for the restoration of various state roads that were severely damaged by flash floods and landslides during last year’s monsoon season. He specifically mentioned the Kullu-Manali, Mandi-Kamand-Katola-Bajaura, and Chail-Gohar-Pandoh roads as key areas needing urgent restoration. The Chief Minister reminded Union Minister Gadkari of his previous visit to the state following the monsoon disaster, during which Gadkari had assured that the central government would provide adequate funds for repairing and restoring state roads within one kilometer of National Highways.

CM Sukhu stressed the importance of these roads in alleviating traffic congestion on National Highways and their crucial role during the previous monsoon season when significant portions of the Kullu-Manali Highway were damaged.

Highlighting another strategic concern, the Chief Minister pointed to the Shimla-Mataur National Highway, which connects eight districts to the state capital and neighboring states. He advocated for a uniform upgrade of highways to four-lane standards from two-lane standards, emphasizing that such an upgrade is essential for enhanced road safety and efficiency.

Furthermore, CM Sukhu mentioned that 69 in-principle National Highways were declared by Gadkari, with alignment reports for 58 of these submitted for approval in 2018-19. He urged the Union Ministry to expedite the approval process for these reports to facilitate swift development of the state’s infrastructure.

In response, Union Minister Gadkari assured Chief Minister Sukhu that appropriate action would be taken on each issue raised. He also directed contractors to ensure the timely completion of ongoing works, promising continued support from the central government for the development of Himachal Pradesh’s road infrastructure.