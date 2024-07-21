Chamba – A tragic accident occurred on the Chamba-Bairagarh main road on Saturday when a stone fell from a hill onto a moving car, resulting in the deaths of two and serious injuries to four others. The accident took place near Patogan, where six people from Thaneikothi were travelling to participate in the Jatra fair in Bairagarh.

The deceased have been identified as the car driver, Qaim Khan, and a woman named Mandei. Kehar Singh, Kamaldin, Puja, and Manisha are seriously injured. According to the police, the injured were initially treated at Civil Hospital Teesa, with two later being referred to Medical College Chamba due to the severity of their injuries.

The incident unfolded when a stone suddenly rolled down from the hill, striking the car and causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle then veered off the road and tumbled down, leading to severe injuries and fatalities. Eyewitnesses immediately initiated rescue efforts, transporting the injured to Teesa Hospital.

SP Chamba Abhishek Yadav confirmed the incident, stating that the police have registered a case and are investigating the detailed causes of the accident. The post-mortem examinations were conducted in the afternoon, and the bodies were handed over to the grieving family members.