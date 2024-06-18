Shimla – Amidst an orange alert for a severe heat wave, some areas in Himachal Pradesh found relief on Monday with sporadic rainfall, while many regions continued to suffer from extreme heat.

The Meteorological Department recorded rainfall in several locations: Dharamshala received 11 mm, Dalhousie 6 mm, Kangra 5 mm, Baijnath 3.5 mm, Bajaura 2 mm, Bhuntar 1 mm, Sundarnagar 0.7 mm, and Jogindernagar 0.5 mm. Despite this brief respite, severe heatwave conditions persisted in many parts of Shimla, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan, Kullu, Kangra, Sirmaur, and Mandi districts.

According to the Meteorological Department, rain is anticipated in some areas on Tuesday, though many regions will continue to experience severe heatwave conditions. Broader relief is expected later in the week, with rain forecasted across the state on May 19 and 20, potentially leading to a break in the scorching heat as the pre-monsoon season begins. Adverse weather is likely to continue until June 23.

On Monday, Una experienced a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius, while Shimla recorded 30.6 degrees. In ten cities across the state—Sundernagar, Una, Nahan, Kangra, Mandi, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Dhaula Kuan, and Barthi—the temperatures soared above 40 degrees Celsius. Bhuntar and Bajaura recorded temperatures exceeding 39 degrees.

In the last 24 hours, Sirmaur and Mandi districts faced severe heat waves, while heat wave conditions also affected Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Shimla, Solan, Kangra, and Kullu districts. The night temperatures remained unusually high in Dharamsala, Nahan, and Solan, contributing to the discomfort.

This year’s heat wave is unprecedented, with both plains and mountainous regions experiencing extreme temperatures. As residents brace for continued high temperatures, the anticipated rains offer a glimmer of hope for much-needed relief from the oppressive heat.