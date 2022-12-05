Solan: Shoolini University has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with two Australian universities Western Sydney University and Central Queensland University to develop academic and collaborative research at the University.

Pro-Chancellor, Shoolini University Vishal Anand signed MoU with Western Sydney University (WSU), while Vice-Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla signed a pact with Central Queensland University.

In an official press statement, Shoolini University informed that the Australian universities and Shoolini University have agreed to undertake joint research on Sustainable Development Goals, and joint higher study opportunities besides faculty exchange programmes for mutual benefits.

Prof. R. P. Dwivedi, the Director of International Affairs at Shoolini University said that many students from campus can look for opportunities in Australia and a long-term stay.

Dr Rozy Dhanta said Students of Shoolini University would have a chance for a part-time job during their study and a work visa after studying in Australia.