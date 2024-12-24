The Education Department is taking steps to ensure transparency and quality in the upcoming guest teacher recruitment process. A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is being prepared, with a draft set to be sent to the government soon. The new rules will prioritize strict adherence to eligibility criteria and introduce interviews as a key component of the selection process.

Under the proposed guidelines, only candidates who fulfil all prescribed qualifications will be considered for appointment. For schools, this includes mandatory qualifications such as a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) degree and passing the Teacher Aptitude Test (TAT). For college-level positions, candidates must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) or State Aptitude Test (SAT).

The recruitment will follow established rules, with interviews conducted to finalize the selection. School principals or district deputy directors will be authorized to conduct these interviews. However, the department plans to implement the process from the next academic session, ensuring sufficient time for preparation.

The initiative focuses on addressing the shortage of teachers in remote and underserved areas. Before initiating recruitment, the department plans to merge schools with a lower number of teachers, reallocating existing staff to institutions with acute shortages. Once this reallocation is complete, guest teachers will be recruited to fill the remaining vacancies.