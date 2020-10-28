Shimla: Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur today launched three new Elementary, Higher and vocational channels of Jio TV. With these channels, one more facility for online studies have been made available to students in the state.

In the view of COVID-19 pandemic, the state government started ‘Har Ghar Patshala’ programme from pre-nursery to 12th standard through WhatsApp and started Gyanshala programme for class 10th and 12th through Doordarshan Shimla, which is still running smoothly.

To facilitate the students’ online content is being prepared by 200 teachers (State Resource Group) of the state and making it available to students every day through Har Ghar Patshala programme.

Deputy Director Education and District Programme Officers of the Department are also assisting to make this programme a success. In this direction Government of Himachal Pradesh has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jio TV on 20th August, 2020 so that Education Department could reach the students. He said that soon two more channels would also be started for students.

Education Minister said that e-content of every subject for students of 1st to 12th classes would be made available on Jio TV. If any student is unable to view this e-content as per the subject schedule due to any reason, then the missed e-content will be available in catchup throughout the week. On converting this facility to video on demand, the overall education is going to be made available through Himachal Pradesh Jio TV soon. At the same time the department is also ensuring that the same e-content is available to the students on Jio TV and Har Ghar Patshala, so that the students can continue the process of their studies by any means as per their convenience.