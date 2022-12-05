Mandi: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi celebrated its 10th Convocation, with a graduating class of 462 students (348 male and 114 female) here today. The premier engineering institute awarded 64 PhDs, which is the highest number of PhDs awarded at IIT Mandi in an academic year to date.

Prof. Stuart R. Hameroff, University of Arizona, U.S.A., graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Dr. Akhilesh Gupta, Secretary, Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), New Delhi; Dr. Kingshuk Banerjee, Director, Hitachi India Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru, and Woochan Chang, Director, KOICA India, New Delhi, were the Guests of Honor. Prof. Prem Vrat, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Mandi, presided over the Convocation event.

Congratulating the students Prof. Stuart R. Hameroff, said, “Consciousness is a fundamental property of the universe. An ‘inward hierarchy’ in quantum brain biology is consistent with Indian Knowledge systems. Quantum state reduction can occur at various levels of the brain hierarchy – ‘Atman from Brahman’. At deeper inward levels, consciousness may exist in spacetime geometry independent of biology. While therapies aimed at microtubule resonance e.g. with painless, safe and pleasant brain ultrasound can treat mental and cognitive disorders.”

Further, advising students to consider Quantum Computing and Quantum Biology which will be the future, the chief guest ended his speech.

The Institute has seen a rise in the number of girl students passing out in different streams. This year a total of 33 female students in an undergraduate programme; 49 in postgraduate and masters’ programmes, 28 in PhD programme and 04 in iPh.D. programme have graduated from IIT Mandi surpassing the numbers from the previous years.

Congratulating graduating batch, Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi wished the heartiest greetings to all our graduating students.