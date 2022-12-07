Chandigarh: Punjab University has honoured Shoolini University Founder and Chancellor Prof P.K Khosla was honoured with the Shiv Ram Kashyap Oration Award for lifetime achievements.

The award was founded in the name of Prof. Shiv Ram Kashyap, who was the First Professor of Botany at the Honours School of Botany, Panjab University.

Chairperson, Department of Botany, Prof. Promila Pathak welcomed the delegates at the Shiv Ram Kashyap Oration Award function where Dean University Instructions Prof. Renu Vig was the Chief Guest.

The awardees for the 7th, 8th and 9th Shiv Ram Kashyap Oration Award were conferred with a citation and tokens of appreciation to Prof. S.C. Verma, Prof. A.N. Purohit, Former Vice Chancellor, H.N.B. Garhwal University, Srinagar, Uttarakhand and Prof. P.K Khosla, Chancellor, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences.

Prof. P.K. Khosla during his address underlined the significance of forests as one of the key prerequisites for a secure future. He also encouraged the students to work with zeal, to produce quality work and to contribute publications in international forums.