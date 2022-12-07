Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) President Pratibha Singh on Wednesday expelled as many as 30 office bearers from the Chopal constituency for six years with immediate effect.

The action was taken after the party received a complaint of anti-party activities from the Block Congress Committee, Chopal.

The expelled office bearers include Ex Vice Presiden, District Congress Committee, Shimla (Rural) Dhirendra Singh Chauhan, Santosh Dogra, Kuldeep Aukta, Anish Dewan, Dinesh Rana, Dinesh Ghunta, Bina Potan, Ramlal Nevali, Krishna Ranta, Mahesh Thakur, Basant Nevali, Hitendra Chauhan, Shyam Sharma Nag Chand Tuliyan, Nag Chand Sharma, Sukhram Nagraik, Attar Rana, Akshay Bragta, Shurveer Rana, Hardik Bhandari, Virendra Dhanta, Mohar Singh, Surendra Singh Manta, Het Ram Kainthla, Neeraj Sarkali, Naresh Dasta, Jitendra Sharma, Rohit Ramta, Brij Mohan and Dinesh Sharma.

The party had fielded HPCC General Secretary Rajneesh Kimta from Chopal which led to a rebel from former MLA Dr Subhash Manglate who decided to contest the elections as an independent candidate from Chopal.

The result of the State’s Legislative Assembly elections 2022 is due on December 8.

Congress party on Wednesday also appointed legal observers for all the districts of the state. These observers will be assisting the party candidates in their respective Constituencies.