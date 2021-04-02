Solan: BJP senior leader Rajeev Bindal accused state Congress of ignoring Solan town.

Bindal, while interacting with media on Thursday, asked Congress leaders to clarify “why the Solan wasn’t upgraded to a Corporation? Whereas Dharamshala was chosen over the city ignoring its claim.”

MC poll in-charge Rajeev Bindal said, “While Dharamsala town with 22,000 population was upgraded to a corporation, while Solan town had over 39,000 population was ignored.”

Bindal claimed that the Congress inactiveness had deprived the Solan city of Central schemes like Smart City.

Questioning the poll promises of Congress, Bindal asked Congress leaders to explain the source of funds to realise its poll promises. “over Rs. 250 crores needed to fulfil its promises,” Bindal commented and further asked Congress to explain its sources to meet the expectations.

Responding to the doubts of Dr Bindal, Congress leader Rajinder Rana ridiculed the curiousness of former speaker and reminded him the work done by the previous state government even when Centre had BJP government. Rana reminded Dr Bindal that every corporation has dedicated funding pattern and no government can meddle with it.