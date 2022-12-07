Shimla: In the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, as many as 52,859 postal ballots were received by 6th December 2022 (approximately 87 per cent) by the returning officers all over the state.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Maneesh Garg informed that the overall number of postal ballots issued to the employees on election duty increased by nearly 11 per cent in 2022 as compared to 2017.

Out of the postal ballots issued to employees deployed on election duty, 52859 have been received back by 6th Dec 2022. There is an increase of approx. 17% in received postal ballot from such employees in VSE 2022, as compared to VSE 2017.@mangarg2002 @ECISVEEP @airnews_shimla pic.twitter.com/lubBhE9Gib — CEO Himachal (@hpelection) December 7, 2022

The postal ballots received by employees on election duty were 45,126 in 2017 whereas in present assembly elections the number of postal ballots received by Monday evening is 52,859, stated the CEO.

The votes of the November 12 assembly elections will be counted on 08th December. The election commission has set up a communication room at each counting centre and established a helpline number 1950 for a smooth flow of information.

The information of the counting trends will be available through new media initiatives like web-portals and applications viz Voter Helpline App.