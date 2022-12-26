Shimla: Hitting out at the preceding BJP-led government, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said that the arrest of the accused in the JOA (IT) paper leak shows the paper scam is going on in the state since the BJP government’s tenure.

In a statement issued by CM, he said that he has directed the police officers to be vigilant whenever such papers were conducted so as to ensure complete transparency and accountability.

Meanwhile, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau recovered Rs 7.90 lakhs from the residence of Uma Azad on Saturday. Question papers of two others examinations were also found in the residence.

The vigilance team will inquire about the question paper from the higher officials of the Commission on Monday.

The team will also investigate all the properties acquired by the accused.

All the six accused were produced in Hamirpur Court, from where have were sent on police remand till December 28.

Chairman, HPSSC, Dr Sanjay Thakur said that the commission is also investigating the matter at its own level.